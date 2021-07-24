Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PMGR opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.11) on Friday. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of £29.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.78.

