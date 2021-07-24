Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$42.31 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price target on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.22.

TSE:PD opened at C$41.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.04. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.80 and a 52 week high of C$54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

