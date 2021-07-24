Poseidon Network Market Capitalization Reaches $49.53 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $49.53 million and $169,668.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002155 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00062271 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

