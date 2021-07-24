Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $13,248,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $31,234,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $67,260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $532,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

