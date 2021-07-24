Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.76 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $40,583.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $96.32 or 0.00283701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.30 or 0.00837405 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.