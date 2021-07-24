Polkadot Hits Market Cap of $13.67 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $13.98 or 0.00040634 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $13.67 billion and $927.22 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00144641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,312.01 or 0.99725381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00891026 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,093,735,191 coins and its circulating supply is 978,011,034 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

