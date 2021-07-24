PolkaDomain (NAME) Market Cap Hits $369,193.79

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $369,193.79 and $333,455.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,776.31 or 0.99729394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00894834 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.