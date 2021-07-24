Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of CoreSite Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $34,503,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $14,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

