Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 16,669 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $620.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.56.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.