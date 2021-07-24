Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 126,307 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,307 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,141 shares of company stock worth $61,563,465. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

