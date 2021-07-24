Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 124,600 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77, a PEG ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.