Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 76.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $5,604,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.