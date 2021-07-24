Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,241,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $203.24 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

