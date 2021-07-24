Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PLBC opened at $33.15 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

