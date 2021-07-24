Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.26.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,167,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Plug Power by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

