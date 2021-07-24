Plian (PI) Trading 10.1% Higher This Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Plian has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Plian has a market cap of $5.36 million and $57,484.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00873895 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 830,871,058 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

