Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.49 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.290 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.32. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

