Playkey Price Reaches $0.0087 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $150,684.71 and approximately $81,381.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.70 or 0.00840999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

