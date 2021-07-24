Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $441.17 million and approximately $822,254.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00006944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00294812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00154961 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,558,350 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

