Piper Sandler Upgrades Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Overweight

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

