Piper Sandler Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $112.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

