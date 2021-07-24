Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.85.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.39 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $97.77 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

