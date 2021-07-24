Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by XN Exponent Advisors LLC

XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,093 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 5.6% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $99,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

PINS opened at $76.91 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,375 shares of company stock worth $76,005,123 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.