PIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00116434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00145181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,759.94 or 0.99507864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.25 or 0.00884978 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

