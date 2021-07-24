Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $52.32 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

