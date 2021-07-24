Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $3.65 Million Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,957,000.

MODV stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. 23,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MODV shares. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

