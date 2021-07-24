Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 8,643 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 716,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,000. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

