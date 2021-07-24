Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 8,473 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.34% of Unisys worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 221,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,564. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

