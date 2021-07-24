Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,089 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 320,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 133,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,873. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

