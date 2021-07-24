Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,947 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 264,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

