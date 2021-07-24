Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares makes up approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.28% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,487,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after buying an additional 298,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,671,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after buying an additional 114,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after buying an additional 64,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 433,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

