Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,165 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 211,833 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.82. 332,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,978. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.