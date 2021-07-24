Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSXP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

