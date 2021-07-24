Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 656.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,494,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,361,000 after acquiring an additional 257,733 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 345,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 9,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

