Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.24.

PSX opened at $72.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

