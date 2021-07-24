PetMed Express (PETS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $562.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

