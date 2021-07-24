Personal Assets Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 140 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PNL opened at £488.50 ($638.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £477.46. Personal Assets Trust has a 52 week low of £438.41 ($572.78) and a 52 week high of £490.50 ($640.84).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

