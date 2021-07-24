Personal Assets Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 140 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:PNL opened at £488.50 ($638.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £477.46. Personal Assets Trust has a 52 week low of £438.41 ($572.78) and a 52 week high of £490.50 ($640.84).
Personal Assets Trust Company Profile
