PerkinElmer, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.47. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.