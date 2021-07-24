Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PAG opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

