Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE PAG opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.
In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
