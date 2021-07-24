Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.70 Million

Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report sales of $269.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.40 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $227.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $136.80 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $100.69 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

