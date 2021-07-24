Peet DeFi (old) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,862.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market capitalization of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded up 1,331.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00121516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00144140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,135.55 or 0.99978270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00902288 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

