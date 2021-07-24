Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.37. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 18,478 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

