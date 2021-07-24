PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives $6.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

PAYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PaySign by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PaySign during the first quarter worth $106,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 201,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,012. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. PaySign has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

