PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.00.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $308.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $169.08 and a 12-month high of $309.48. The stock has a market cap of $362.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

