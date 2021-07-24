Partners Group’s (PGPHF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $1,675.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,544.46. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $899.20 and a 1 year high of $1,676.87.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

