Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.97. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 348,882 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXT shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.72.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.