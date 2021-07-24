Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $15.29

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $14.83. Par Pacific shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 2,239 shares trading hands.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.