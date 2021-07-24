Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 9,118 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 142.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $249.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.84.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

