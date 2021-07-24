Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.87 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.90.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.