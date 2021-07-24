Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.42 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,222 shares of company stock worth $70,474,411. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $120.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

